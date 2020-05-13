England football star Dele Alli was held at knifepoint after robbers broke into his home during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The Tottenham midfielder was also punched in the face during the robbery but did not suffer any serious injuries.

Two males broke into the back of Alli's north London property just after midnight on Wednesday morning before threatening the Spurs star - who has been isolating with his brother Harry Hickford, their two partners and a friend.

The two culprits took various items including jewellery and watches before fleeing the property.

Alli and the other victims, who were downstairs, are said to be in shock.

The police are investigating CCTV footage from the 24-year-old's property.

A police spokesman said: "Police were called at approximately 00:35hrs on Wednesday, 13 May to reports of a robbery at a residential address Barnet.

"Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewellery, including watches, before fleeing.

"One male occupant of the property, aged in his 20s, suffered a minor facial injury after being assaulted. He did not require hospital treatment.

"No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances continue."

Alli and his Spurs team-mates are expected to return to training at the start of next week as the Premier League work towards a June 12 restart date.