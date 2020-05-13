Warriors coach Stephen Kearney is among the top NRL figures hitting out at the decision to use one referee when the competition kicks off in a fortnight.

The ARL Commission has also brought in a radical new "six again" rule whereby the team in possession gets another full set rather than receiving a ruck penalty.

There are conflicting views about how this will affect the game, but commission chairman Peter V'landys said the changes were designed to make it more free flowing.

The Telegraph reported that many coaches including Trent Robinson and 2019 grand final rival Ricky Stuart, Paul McGregor, Des Hasler, Michael Maguire and Dean Pay had open reservations about the changes.

Kearney joined the charge, saying: "My personal opinion on the one ref is that I just don't think at this particular time.

"On the back of being out for seven weeks - that's too big a change to our game.

"It's the same with the six-again rule. I think they're just too big adjustments to make.

"We started team training on Monday. So to get any sort of awareness around it all , I just think it's a bit too early to bring that in." "

Cronulla players Aaron Woods and Chad Townsend took a similar view.

"I don't like the six restart proposal and I don't like the fact that proposals are being put forward at this time," Townsend said in an NRL.com report.

"It's just a time to continue with the product we've got.

"There's pros and cons with both sides. With one ref you probably get a little more clarity about what's going on as there's one ref interpreting the game his way.

"With two refs you probably get a better indication around the ruck because the second ref can sit behind the ruck and call penalties as he sees fit.

"For me I still think we've got a great product. I understand these times are very different though."

Woods favours two referees but said the main thing was to re-start the game.

"I just want to go out there and play footy whether it's one ref or two refs. But obviously you want two refs as that's what we practise all pre-season.

"But it is what it is…poor old Peter V'landys is working 23 hours a day to the show up and running. He's damned if he does, damned if he doesn't."

"In the end I don't give a rat's arse. I just want to out there and play."

South Sydney's brilliant hooker Damien Cook said the refereeing change was a major one.

The one referee system could actually slow the game up in his opinion.

He saw merits in both rules. While playing for Australia under one referee, Cook felt players could "get away with a bit more" and had to be more clever in dealing with markers who tested the rules.

"It is a big decision - we've all been through a lot the last few weeks so if there's a right time to do it, this might be the time."

Raiders coach Stuart believes the game still needs a second referee concentrating solely on the ruck, while leaving the other referee as the undisputed match controller.

Tigers coach Maguire, the Kiwis coach, said: " We played the first two rounds with two referees but are changing the game again…we have a good game (already)."

Sea Eagles coach Hasler opposed anything which "changes the structure of the season" while Robinson - boss of the champion Roosters - predicted it would have a "significant impact".

The referees are upset they were not consulted over a move designed to also save costs of up to $3m a season, but have ruled out industrial action.

V'landys believes the six-again rule will help remove the wrestling tactics which teams use to slow the tackle down.

He believed the touch judges would take on a strong role, in effect increasing the number of officials.

The overall aim was to reduce stoppages and "showcase more open unstructured play for the benefit of fans".

A survey of fans last year found the "overwhelming majority" wanted one referee.

"When I became chairman, I said I would listen to the fans," he said.

Referees can still use a penalty for ruck infringements and put players in the sin bin for persistent breaches and professional fouls.