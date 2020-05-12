Professional sport is back at alert level 2 meaning we'll have some sports back on our screens as early as next month.

Some sports around the world have also returned in some shape or form.

Here's all you need to know about the return dates for professional sports in New Zealand and abroad.

Rugby

Super Rugby is back in the form of a domestic competition featuring New Zealand's five franchises – the Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Crusaders and Hurricanes.

The new competition, known as Super Rugby Aotearoa, will start on Saturday June 13.

Each team will play each other home and away over 10 weeks, with two matches played every weekend at 5.05pm on Saturdays and 3.05pm on Sundays.

Matches will be played in closed stadiums until restrictions on mass gatherings are lifted.

NZ Rugby says it is working on options for the Farah Palmer Cup and Black Ferns matches, while a decision on the All Blacks' scheduled series in July against Wales and Scotland will be made in the coming weeks.

Dates

Super Rugby Aotearoa: June 13

Mitre 10 Cup: September 11

Netball

The ANZ Premiership, which was suspended in March after just one week of competition, will resume on Friday June 19.

The competition will comprise of a 10-week season which will be played at one location at Auckland Netball Centre.

Down the line, the Silver Ferns could face Australia in an international series if a transtasman bubble between the two countries is approved.

Dates

ANZ Premiership: June 19

Rugby league

The NRL will become one of the first team sports leagues to return on May 28.

The Warriors are currently in quarantine in Tamworth in regional New South Wales and will be part of the 20-round season which will continue on from the results in the first two rounds of the competition.

More details about the NRL draw and State of Origin will be determined in the coming weeks.

Dates

NRL: May 28

NRL grand final: October 25

Football

The German Bundesliga is the first of European football's major leagues to return and will do so this weekend, with Borussia Dortmund and Shalke set to kickoff Matchday 26 of the competition on May 17 (NZT).

No concrete dates have been set for the other major European leagues. Leagues have until May 25 to tell governing body UEFA whether they want to complete or cancel their seasons.

According to the BBC, the English Premier League faces a "decisive few days" about restarting its season, with club officials meeting this week about whether it is possible to resume and compete the season.

The A-League further postponed its season last month and is now unlikely to resume until at least June.

Dates

Bundesliga: May 17

MMA

The UFC was the first major sport to return over the weekend, as Justin Gaethje defeated Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 249 to claim the interim lightweight title in an empty arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Two more events are scheduled in Jacksonville this week, while UFC boss Dana White said other events in the future could be held on a private island.

Dates

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira: May 14

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris: May 17

Golf

The PGA Tour was postponed to mid-June while the LPGA Tour is slated to resume in mid-July. But those dates are subject to change and are dependent on government and health officials signing off on its resumption.

However, there will be some golf on our screens on Monday May 18 (NZT), with Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson taking on Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in a US$3million charity skins match to raise awareness for Covid-19 relief efforts.

Dates

TaylorMade Driving relief event: May 18

Motorsport

NASCAR is set to make its return to racing this Monday (NZT) at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, without fans of course.

The NASCAR Cup Series race is the first of seven races announced to take place over 11 days at two different race tracks throughout May.

No concrete dates have been set for Formula One or IndyCar as of yet.

Dates

NASCAR: May 18

Other sports without a return date - at a glance

NBA

Some NBA teams allowed players to return to their practice facilities for individual workouts, but NBA commissioner Adam Silver reportedly told players that the NBA may need another month before it makes a decision on whether to return to the court.

NFL

The NFL plans to begin its season as planned (with fans!) on September 10.

MLB

ESPN reports the MLB will reveal its proposal to return to play to its players sometime this week, with the plans to start the season in early July.

Tennis

The ATP and WTP tours are slated to resume on July 13, but it could yet be postponed even further. Some tennis administrators have been skeptical about having any professional tennis this year at all.

AFL

The AFL are set to announce its plans to return to play, but no concrete dates have been set so far. AFL boss has suggested that a plausible restart date would be in June.