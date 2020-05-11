Penrith Panthers star Nathan Cleary has been fined AU$30,000 and handed down a two-match suspension after two TikTok video emerged of him ignoring social-distancing restrictions.

Meanwhile, teammate and housemate Tyrone May has also been suspended for two weeks and fined $15,000 for his lack of co-operation with the NRL Integrity Unit during the investigation.

Cleary was caught out in an Instagram photo breaking social distancing rules on Anzac Day with a group of young women. The NRL initially fined him $10,000 along with a one-match suspension for the images.

However, TikTok videos then surfaced of the 22-year-old dancing with a group of girls from the same weekend, and NRL Integrity Unit served him an amended breach notice last week.

Both bans are expected to be served when the season resumes in late May.

"I messed up, I spoke to the integrity unit about what happened but they didn't ask me about the TikTok videos, they just asked me about the pictures and I've already told them about that," Cleary told The Daily Telegraph in April.

"I wish I hadn't done the video, just got carried away in the moment. I was stupid. I messed up."

The NRL released a statement on Monday night revealing the duo were "untruthful" during the TikTok saga.

"The National Rugby League has issued Penrith player Nathan Cleary with a further amended breach notice," the statement read.

"The notice sets out additional matters to which Cleary has been asked to respond. The additional matters relate to his co-operation with the NRL Integrity Unit. The further amended notice proposes a fine of $30,000 and a two-match suspension, which would be served at the resumption of the NRL competition.

"Fellow Penrith player, Tyrone May, has also been issued with a breach notice relating to the same matter and his co-operation with the NRL's investigation. The notice proposes a $15,000 fine and a two-match suspension.

"The notices allege that the players were untruthful in relation to material matters and the proposed sanctions reflect the seriousness of those allegations."

Both players are able to respond before the sanctions are formally handed down. A successful appeal could overturn the two-match suspension.