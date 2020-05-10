The interim lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje is the main event at UFC 249 today as Dana White ploughs ahead with the event behind closed doors in Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic.

UFC boss Dana White has been bullish about continuing to schedule fights during the global pandemic but a spanner was thrown into the works yesterday when Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza and two of his cornermen tested positive for COVID-19.

His middleweight fight against Uriah Hall on the undercard won't go ahead, but the rest of the bouts will despite concerns about what the positive test would mean for other fighters.

Hall is upset not to be fighting but his thoughts were with his rival's wellbeing. "Brother I know it sucks I'm sorry you have to go through this I am beyond devastated for the missed opportunity I wish you nothing but recovery for you and your family," he wrote on Twitter.

The event started in explosive fashion as Ryan Spann and Sam Alvey threw down in a wild opener. Spann won via split decision in a see-sawing contest that could have gone the other way when Alvey unleashed a barrage of blows late in the third round, only for the bell to come to Spann's rescue.

What a comeback for Sam Alvey. 30-45 more seconds and he may have finished Ryan Spann. Unfortunately for him, Spann was saved by the bell. Fight goes the distance. I have it 29-28 for Spann. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 9, 2020

The thrilling fight was just an entree to a staggering bloodbath that erupted in the third fight of the card between Vicente Luque and Niko Price.

Luque left Price's face a bloody mess as he secured a TKO win via a doctor's stoppage late in the third round.

The three-round war went back and forth before a sweet left hook from Luque landed flash on the side of Price's face and almost immediately closed his right eye with some gruesome bruising and swelling.

Niko Price’s eye that forced a stoppage at #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/ahFmva1SDP — Joe Devlin (@_MMAFNL) May 10, 2020

Niko Price to doctors: "it's not that bad!!"

What I see:#ufc249 pic.twitter.com/hvx4TfRz0q — josh price (@yasherz) May 10, 2020

Price tried to fight on, but the fight was eventually stopped by the doctor. After a quick investigation of Price's eye, it was clear he couldn't see anything out of the closed-up socket and the fight was declared unsafe to continue.

In crazy scenes, Price tried to keep fighting, despite blood gushing out of a cut on his eyelid. He also smiled as the TKO decision was made official.

Luque was officially awarded the victory via a TKO.

The main card is expected to get going at around 2pm.

UFC stunned by 'utterly ridiculous' beast

The action went up another gear when rising featherweight star Bryce Mitchell stepped into the Octagon and executed one of the most dominant displays seen in the promotion recently.

Mitchell annihilated Charles Rosa in an extremely rare case of a judges' scorecard finishing 30-24 with all three rounds being awarded to Mitchell as dominant rounds.

Two of the three judges awarded the fight to Mitchell with two dominant rounds 30-25.

According to UFC Stats, Mitchell finished the 15-minute fight having held ground control for a staggering 13mins and 59 secs.

The insanely dominant grappling performance sent a message to the rest of the featherweight division.

"That was an utterly ridiculous performance from Bryce Mitchell," MMA Fighting's Damon Martin posted on Twitter.

"I thought that fight would be a war. Instead it was the Red Wedding of grappling."

The fight also perplexed combat sport guru Kevin Iole, who admitted the fight had him reaching for the record book.

"Has there ever been three 10-8s in a three-round UFC fight, because we may be about to see one," he posted on Twitter.

Rogan brings the laughs

Commentator Joe Rogan described the "eerie" setting of fighting with nobody in the stands and the veteran caller is getting used to what life's like amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Out of habit he shook Ryan Spann's hand after he won the first fight against Sam Alvey – a no-no these days – then instead of presenting the victor as he normally would to the "ladies and gentlemen" in the audience, Rogan improvised, much to the amusement of his colleagues.

"Ryan Spann … to no one in the audience," he said.

Full fight card

Main card

Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje – interim lightweight title

Henry Cejudo vs Dominic Cruz – bantamweight title

Francis Ngannou vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik – heavyweight

Jeremy Stephens vs Calvin Kattar – featherweight

Greg Hardy vs Yorgan de Castro – heavyweight

Preliminary card

Donald Cerrone vs Anthony Pettis – welterweight

Alexei Oleinik vs Fabricio Werdum – heavyweight

Carla Esparza defeated Michelle Waterson via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 27-30) – strawweight

Early preliminary card

Vicente Luque defeated Niko Price via TKO (left hook, doctor's stoppage 3:37 of third round) – welterweight

Bryce Mitchell defeated Charles Rosa via unanimous decision (30-25 x2, 30-24) – featherweight

Ryan Spann defeated Sam Alvey via split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29) – light heavyweight