The New Zealand Warriors have been forced to extend their self-imposed isolation in Tamworth for an extra four days after the late arrival of versatile forward Nathaniel Roache.

The NRL side flew to the small city in New South Wales earlier in the week to begin what could be a five-month stint on Australian soil to complete their season.

Despite Roache's delayed arrival, Warriors assistant coach Tony Iro told Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave the side is happy to accommodate him as they do all they can for their players' wellbeing during this challenging time.

"Obviously we've had four days here and he joined us yesterday so we've had to extend that out so that we match up with his two weeks [of self isolation].

"The team was quite happy to do that. Firstly because it gives Nathaniel the opportunity not to be in isolation by himself... once he goes through some protocols he'll be able to do some training in and around the team - not directly with us but at least he'll have some faces that are familiar - which should be good for his mental wellbeing."

Iro also gave an insight into what life is like for the squad in Tamworth where he says their set up is world class.

"We're very happy to stay here an extra four days given the security of the players, given the facilities and how we want to keep as safe as possible. I honestly feel like we're probably one of the safest groups of people in Australasia.

"We've got a footy ground which is about a 70 metre walk away from the hotel doors which is for our exclusive use only.

"So really, we feel really privileged in the current climate that we've got access to a place that keeps us safe, keeps people around us safe and gives us the best opportunity to prepare."

So far the squad has been limited to non-contact training in groups of 10 which Iro says has led to an increased focus on individual skills and fitness. While full contact drills will resume on Monday, he says there is still plenty of work to do to get the players match fit.

"There's a few guys that have dropped some muscle mass. Obviously being in lockdown without any gym equipment... as much as you can do bodyweight exercises, that doesn't quite cut the mustard.

"So they've got some work to do. They've been lifting heavy in the gym the last few days so hopefully that will right itself in the next couple of weeks."

One player who will need several weeks before being able to rejoin the playing squad is star back David Fusitu'a who currently remains in New Zealand.

"He still has a couple of things to work out at home. I don't think that's going to be far away, so the issue with David now is that when he does come over he'll have to spend two weeks in quarantine by himself.

"So that's going to delay his return to the footy side as obviously we're going to need a good 2-3 weeks to get him up to NRL speed again."