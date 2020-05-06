Auckland's Eden Park has been named the second-best rugby ground in the world by a British publication.

The Wales Online has listed the top 15 rugby grounds in the world with the home of the Blues and regular All Blacks fortress losing out to Cardiff's Principality Stadium for the number one spot.

The Mt Eden ground beat out Johannesburg's Ellis Park, Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane and Twickenham in London. No other New Zealand ground cracked the top 15 list.

Eden Park has twice hosted a World Cup final, both times seeing New Zealand lift the trophy, while the All Blacks haven't lost at the venue since 1994.

The ground is meant to play host to the All Blacks' first test of 2020 against Wales on July 4, however the three-match series is in serious doubt due to the Covid-19 pandemic.