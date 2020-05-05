American baseball star Blake Bivens, who recently played in the same league as the Auckland Tuatara, has opened up about how he found out his wife, 14-month-old son, and mother-in-law had been murdered.

The 24-year-old was awaiting a flight from Tennessee to Virginia last August when he signed into Facebook.

The news that three people had died flashed across his newsfeed, with Bivens' heart sinking when he realised it was his own family who were the victims.

"First headline I see is two females and a small child were gone," Bivens said.

"I immediately knew that was them. I found out my family was gone over a Facebook headline. I just immediately began to scream in the middle of the airport."

As he began to comprehend the almighty tragedy that had unfolded, there was a moment while walking into his family's home where he says the enormity of what had unfolded hit him hardest.

"I think the hardest moment for me was when I got home and I walked in my son's bedroom for the first time and realised I was never going to see him on this Earth again," he said.

"That was the worst moment in my life. Nothing ever will come close to being, to feeling the way I felt at that moment. Then again, I know I will see him again one day, and it won't be long."

Blake Bivens with his baby and wife. Photo / Suppled

Bivens' brother-in-law, Matthew Thomas Bernard, was charged with three counts of first-degree homicide. Bernard will undergo a competency review to determine whether he is mentally fit to stand trial.

A warrant enabled authorities to search the 18-year-old alleged killer's phone, which reportedly contained evidence indicating Bernard had "visions" and "heard from God".

Following his loss, Bivens continues to play baseball in Australia and is relying on religion to help him through the devastation.