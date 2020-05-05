It's the last week of Lockdown Legends - and your final chance to win by submitting New Zealand's best homemade isolation sports video.

Last week saw a unique entry come out with the main prize, with Alfie Broughton's jousting video proving a winner, and the entry above - Lachie Holt's homemade golf course - is an example of the type of video you'll need to match to be in the mix for prizes.

NZ Herald Sport, in conjunction with UltraBLIS, Radio Hauraki and the Alternative Commentary Collective, is looking for Kiwi sports fans who have continued showing off their sporting spirit in their home bubbles.

Whether it's turning your bedroom into a mini Old Trafford, crazy trick shots or funny homemade sporting videos, we want to see it!

Lockdown Legends, brought to you by the Herald, Radio Hauraki and the Alternative Commentary Collective, is looking for New Zealand's best homemade sports video.

Be as creative and funny as possible and if your video makes the cut, you could win a Steady the Ship hat. Every Friday we'll also send the weekly winner a prize pack from UltraBLIS Probiotics.

All you need to do is upload your lockdown sports videos on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and tag @radiohaurakinz or @theaccnz, and register your details here.

Plus, every Tuesday we'll run a selection of our favourite videos on our platforms.

Enter and be in to win!