As loved ones of the Warriors playing and coaching team prepare to farewell the NRL squad before they head across the Tasman today, club boss Cameron George has vowed to reunite the families in Australia as soon as possible.

The club was yesterday given permission by the Australian Government to fly across the Tasman, allowing them to be a part of a resumed 2020 NRL competition later this month.

The competition was halted after just two rounds by the global Covid-19 pandemic.

But before they take the field, the club's players and coaches will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period at a facility in Tamworth, country New South Wales.

A total of 50 and players and staff will travel on a chartered flight today from Auckland Airport. But the travelling group does not include any loved ones.

As the players were packing their bags last night, George told the Herald on Sunday negotiations were already underway to enable families of the league stars into Australia.

"That has been a priority for us – it has been non-negotiable with the NRL ... [and] that is my personal commitment to the club," George said.

"Not every family could go and some don't want to go; all families are different. Some want to go a bit later, some want to go for the duration [their partners are in Australia]."

George confirmed representations were being headed by the NRL to the Australian and New South Wales governments for family members who wanted to travel to Australia, where they would then have to undergo their own quarantine stand-downs before being reunited with partners.

Warriors CEO Cameron George. Photo / Photosport

The NRL had been in charge of successful negotiations with government officials to get the dispensation enabling the Warriors players and staff to enter Australia.

The chartered plane will leave from a private section of Auckland Airport, allowing players' partners and families to farewell them.

But the families would not all be congregating together to ensure what is sure to be an emotional moment didn't breach New Zealand's Covid-19 lockdown level 3 regulations.

George said contrary to some Australian media reports, the Warriors were always keen to take part in a continuation of the 2020 NRL.

But he said that support had come on the proviso that all steps would be made to support getting families across the Tasman, as well as certainty over how players' income was going to be impacted by the disrupted season.

"It has been a priority of mine 24/7 to represent the playing staff and [other Warriors staff] in the best way I could," George said of the stance he had taken with NRL top-brass.

"This is about human beings and doing all we could do [to help and support]. Every day there has been a commitment to get the best result."

The Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Before the NRL announced the permission for the Warriors to travel to Australia, it was revealed all players in the NRL would receive 80 per cent of the value of their 2020 contracts.

"[The] uncertainty has been very challenging for the families and players involved," George said.

Peter V'landys – chairman of the Australian Rugby League Commission, the sporting body which organises the NRL – yesterday described the Warriors' pending return as "an excellent outcome for rugby league".

As well as thanking the Australian and New South Wales governments, he also paid tribute to George and his playing and coaching staff.

"As a game we cannot thank the Warriors enough for everything they are doing. Right from the start of this pandemic the club and its players have put the competition first and for that we will be forever thankful."

George said the club also appreciated the support of its sponsors, fans and members who had financially supported the side from the start of 2020 "on the proviso they would be playing in New Zealand".

When asked if he thought the Warriors would play in New Zealand again this year, he responded: "If you asked two weeks ago I would say no.

"But I am holding some hope. I am not sitting here saying it will happen, but I am taking some confidence in the way things are trending in both cases [Australia and New Zealand]."

