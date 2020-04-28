We may be in Level 3, but some excellent entries for New Zealand's best homemade isolation sports video keep flooding in.

Last week's Lockdown Legends entries included 'Brotherly Love', 'Jav Jav Jav Jav' and 'Hollywood Props', with the winner being Benny Cameron for the 'Best Impression of Brendon McCullum'.

And, this week promises some more unique entries, with some fantastic jousting action being submitted by Alfie Broughton.

NZ Herald Sport, in conjunction with UltraBLIS, Radio Hauraki and the Alternative Commentary Collective, is looking for Kiwi sports fans who have continued showing off their sporting spirit in their home bubbles.

Whether it's turning your bedroom into a mini Old Trafford, crazy trick shots or funny homemade sporting videos, we want to see it!

Lockdown Legends, brought to you by the Herald, Radio Hauraki and the Alternative Commentary Collective, is looking for New Zealand's best homemade sports video.

Be as creative and funny as possible and if your video makes the cut, you could win a Steady the Ship hat. Every Friday we'll also send the weekly winner a prize pack from UltraBLIS Probiotics.

Made in Dunedin by Blis Technologies, UltraBLIS combines oral and intestinal probiotics to strengthen your immunity.

All you need to do is upload your lockdown sports videos on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and tag @radiohaurakinz or @theaccnz, and register your details here.

Plus, every Tuesday we'll run a selection of our favourite videos on our platforms.

Enter and be in to win!