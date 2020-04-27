UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has an idea, and one to excite the mixed martial arts world.

After weeks of talk, UFC boss Dana White confirmed last week the private island the company secured to host international events should be ready to go in June.

The promotion can host fights featuring American fighters in Florida, and have four events lined up in the coming month in Jacksonville. However, with travel bans in place across the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic, international fighters are unable to get back to work until the island is ready.

With plenty of the company's top talent coming from Australia and New Zealand, Volkanovski is pushing the potential of an "Anzacs vs the world" card.

"To be honest I think that's exactly what should happen," Volkanovski told the Herald.

"Not only is it very marketable and everyone would love that, but you're talking about bringing us all over together, training together; you don't have coaches going back and forth because one fighter's fighting every two months or whatever it is.

"We all go out there and do camp together, I think that saves money and I just think that's clever. That's something we'll work on. The UFC is smart, they know what they're doing and I'm sure that's something they'll take into consideration.

"We don't know anything yet, but that's what I'll push for."

Alongside Volkanovski in the top echelon of the UFC are teammates from Auckland's City Kickboxing Israel Adesanya – the UFC's middleweight champion, No.5 ranked lightweight Dan Hooker, No.7 ranked flyweight Kai Kara-France and rising lightweight contender Brad Riddell.

Hooker was expected to face former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier in the main event at a UFC card in San Diego next month, though the bout was never officially announced, but the event was cancelled due to the pandemic. Kara-France was also expected to fight Alex Perez on the same card, while Adesanya has been clear his next fight is a defence against Brazilian Paulo Costa.

Fellow stable-mate Shane Young has also indicated he wants to return from an injury-enforced layoff around June or July, while Hamilton welterweight Luke Jumeau has been waiting patiently for another match-up. Across Australia, the likes of light heavyweight Jimmy Crute, middleweight Rob Whittaker and welterweight Jake Matthews would add to what would be a very entertaining card.

"If you want to market it that way, sweet," Volkanovski said of filling one side of a card with Australasian fighters.

"But even just all us (City Kickboxing) boys. We're a tight team so I think that would be pretty cool. It's definitely doable, it's smart, and I know all of us fighters would appreciate that too. We'd all get to go to this private island, train together, get in camp and just get ready for whatever they put in front of us.

"That's definitely something I'm hoping happens."

Volkanovski, whose main training ground is Windang's Freestyle Fighting Gym, is among the names expected to feature on one of the first cards once the island is up and running, as he was being lined up to defend his title at UFC 251 in Perth in June. Riddell was also being matched up to fight at UFC 251.

While Volkanovski was still waiting for an opponent to step up and claim a title shot, he has been vocal in the four names he believes have a chance; Max Holloway, Brian Ortega, Chan Sung Jung and Zabit Magomedsharipov – the top four ranked fighters in the division.

"As you would have seen, I'm letting everyone know; I've let my contenders know. Who wants it? If this Fight Island happens, who's available? For one thing I want to know who is available, then we'll see who the UFC wants and then let's see what the best fight is," Volkanovski says. "I pride myself on being a great champion. I said I was going to, and that's how I want to be. I called out from 1 to 4 in the rankings, the top contenders.

"I'm not doing a (bantamweight champion) Henry Cejudo and calling everyone but the top contenders; it seems to be the way a lot of UFC champs go – try to avoid the top contenders – but I'm calling them all out. I've got to prove I'm the best and to do so you have to take out the number one contenders; don't beat around the bush – go out there, take them on and before long the world will know I'm number one.

"I'm not expecting everyone to go out of their way in these crazy times, but at the same time the UFC is letting everyone know these shows are going ahead, so if you're not trying to stay fit now I don't blame you, but let me know – I'll find someone who is training and will be ready, and we'll get it done."