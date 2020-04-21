It's week three of Lockdown Legends - and entries for New Zealand's best homemade isolation sports video keep flooding in.

Last week's fabulous entries included "Best use of a potato cannon" and "Best catch over your own roof", as well as Steven Newley's brilliant impression of Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor.

This week promises more from the "non-traditional-yet-equally-impressive" file - as illustrated by this no-look toss submitted by Rod Malcolm.

Lockdown Legends entries continue to stream in - including this cornhole effort from Rod Malcolm. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald Sport, in conjunction with UltraBLIS, Radio Hauraki and the Alternative Commentary Collective, is looking for Kiwi sports fans who have continued showing off their sporting spirit in their home bubbles.

Whether it's turning your bedroom into a mini Old Trafford, crazy trick shots or funny homemade sporting videos, we want to see it!

Be as creative and funny as possible and if your video makes the cut, you could win a Steady the Ship hat. Every Friday we'll also send the weekly winner a prize pack from UltraBLIS Probiotics.

Made in Dunedin by Blis Technologies, UltraBLIS combines oral and intestinal probiotics to strengthen your immunity.

All you need to do is upload your lockdown sports videos on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and tag @radiohaurakinz or @theaccnz, and register your details here.

Plus, every Tuesday we'll run a selection of our favourite videos on our platforms.

Enter and be in to win!