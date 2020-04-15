April normally finds Kane Williamson playing cricket before some of the world's most passionate crowds in the Indian Premier League.

This autumn the New Zealand captain is at home feeding canine cordon catches to his labrador Sandy, and contemplating hitting a ball on a string to keep his eye in.

Such is an example of the coronavirus' impact on the international cricket community. No professional arm of the sport is operating anywhere on the planet.

Williamson would have been one of 11 New Zealanders working as players or coaches in the sub-continental jewel of Twenty20 cricket's crown.

Instead, that top echelon face a dip in income with the IPL's indefinite postponement due to covid-19.

The eight-team competition was originally scheduled to run from March 29 to May 24. India has since extended a lockdown on its 1.35 billion people until at least May 3.

Players receive no salary until the tournament takes place.

Williamson might be missing out an approximate pre-tax, pro rata deal of $650,000 per annum with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, but he prefers to look at the shiny rather than the rough side of the situation from lockdown in Mt Maunganui. The town's famed beach forms part of his neighbourhood, for starters.

Advertisement

"I've taken the attitude of it being a bit of a break," he tells the Herald .

"Most of my days are filled with doing a bit of fitness; running and cycling and sticking to a healthy routine.

"It's like a slow triathlon down the beach most days. It's cool to see so many people out exercising… and they're all well-spaced out."

When the Black Caps' Australian limited overs tour pulled stumps early, Williamson returned to self-isolation just before lockdown.

That involved its own logistics.

"There was one hard case moment when a guy wanted a selfie, so I had to warn him to keep his distance and we ended up sharing a moment together about 10m apart."

Williamson has more of a gauge on the importance of the current climate than most. His partner Sarah is a nurse.

"She's been working part-time at one of the testing places in Tauranga. These people out there are making a change to other people's health and putting themselves at risk to a certain extent.

Advertisement

"They see it as just another day, but at times like these they're the people you think about, making a real difference."

That has brought perspective as to when, or if, IPL 13 goes ahead.

"I don't know what is going to happen. Like most other sporting competitions in the world they'll find it difficult to plug in content with all the restrictions, and rightly so.

"I try not to let my mind get too far ahead. It'd be nice to be involved if the opportunity arises but it's very much secondary to what we're trying to achieve as a country and – it sounds funny to say it – the whole world.

"Who knows how quickly we can get hold of this? Border restrictions vary by country so the game could look different for a period."

Williamson expects the sporting drought to generate demand once the supply valve is re-opened.

"That'll create a new and fresh appreciation for sport, whether that's people playing or watching.

"In the meantime there's a lot to appreciate about being home and using the time wisely.

"This is a new experience for everybody, so I send my best wishes to all Kiwis to stay safe, and squash this thing sooner rather than later."

Read Kane Williamson's open letter to New Zealand here .

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website



‌