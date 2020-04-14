New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) and Sky TV have joined forces to bring more of the country's best sporting content to even more Kiwis.

Sky Sport's hugely popular weekly rugby magazine show The Breakdown will be livestreamed tonight from 8.30pm on nzherald.co.nz.

Tonight, one of the game's most divisive figures - former Argentina test halfback-turned-administrator Agustin Pichot - reveals his plan to go head-to-head with Bill Beaumont for World Rugby's hottest seat.

Alan Gilpin, Head of Rugby World Cup, Brett Gosper, CEO of World Rugby, Bill Beaumont, chairman of World Rugby, and Agustin Pichot, vice-chairman of World Rugby. Photo / Getty Images

Rob Nichol, chief executive of the New Zealand Rugby Players' Association, and All Blacks star Sam Cane talk about life in lockdown and the financial implications of not being able to play - while one former All Black lifts the lid on what could be an accelerated retirement from the game following the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Sky Sport's The Breakdown.

NZME managing editor Shayne Currie said he was delighted to be teaming up with Sky, to help grow audiences for both businesses - and increase interest in myriad sporting codes.

"NZME and Sky are both proud broadcast and digital businesses, with proven track records of world-class coverage of sport. We're proud to be teaming up to showcase and expand on the best sports coverage in New Zealand," Currie said.