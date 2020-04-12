Wrestling stars Lana and Alexa Bliss have hit back at Ronda Rousey after she labelled WWE matches as "fake fights".

The former UFC champion caused a stir after ruling out a full-time return to the wrestling ring, taking aim at the "f****** ungrateful fans".

A number of WWE stars have turned to Twitter to respond to Rousey's controversial comments.

Alongside a clip from her WWE 365 special, Alexa Bliss tweeted: "Hm. Was out for almost a year. Must have been 'fake'."

The 28-year-old, real name Alexis Kaufman, endured a lengthy stint away from the sport after she suffered multiple concussions from her matches against Rousey.

"I have NO WORDS for her audacity to save 'fake fighting'," she wrote.vIf it's fake why can't @RealPaigeWWE & @TJWilson can't wrestle anymore?

"If it is fake why couldn't @EdgeRatedR wrestle for 11 years? This is a contact sport where REAL things happen."

Rousey is yet to officially retire but stepped away from the WWE to start a family with husband, MMA fighter Travis Browne. Although she largely enjoyed her time with the wrestling promotion, the American said the negativity of some fans weighed her down.

"We didn't need the money. So it's just like, what am I doing it for if I'm not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and energy on a bunch of f***ing ungrateful fans that don't even appreciate me," Rousey said on Steve-O's Wild Ride podcast.

"I love performing. I love the (wrestling) girls. I love being out there, but at the end of the day I was just like, 'F*** these fans, dude'."