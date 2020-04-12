While the UFC has suspended all events for the foreseeable future, the promotion's boss Dana White remains adamant they will be the first sport to return amid the coronavirus pandemic. With that in mind, Christopher Reive looks at the likely match-ups once business resumes for the Kiwi fighters ranked inside the top 10 of their respective UFC divisions.

Israel Adesanya (19-0) – UFC Middleweight Champion

Israel Adesanya won the undisputed middleweight title in October last year. Photo / Photosport

Up next:

Paul Costa (13-0)

The unbeaten Brazilian was expected to get the first shot at Adesanya after he won the title last October. However, that privilege went to Yoel Romero after Costa had to undergo bicep surgery. Now fighting fit, Costa will be Adesanya's next challenger.

Adesanya asked for Costa in June of 2018, after he dismantled Brad Tavares over five rounds in Las Vegas. The fight was Adesanya's third in the UFC, and Costa was dismissive of the Kiwi when asked about a possible match-up between the two.

Two and a half years later, Costa remains dismissive of Adesanya's ability and all signs are pointing to a fiery encounter between the two undefeated fighters.

Dark horse: Jared Cannonier (13-4)

Should Costa get injured again or be unable to front for a title fight, American slugger Jared Cannonier should be the next cab off the ranks.

Cannonier's story is a good one – his UFC career started in the heavyweight division where he went 1-1 before dropping to light heavyweight for his next five bouts. He managed a 2-3 record in the division, with losses against some of the division's elite, before again dropping a weight class. Now fighting a middleweight, Cannonier has maintained his power and put it to good use at 185lbs. With three straight wins against ranked opponents – all by TKO – Cannonier has the next best resume of the fighters Adesanya has yet to beat.

Cannonier is currently sidelined by a pectoral injury and is expected to be back in Spring (NZ time), but with the coronavirus putting all sports to a halt, there's no knowing when Adesanya might defend his title next.

Dan Hooker (20-8) – Ranked No 5 in the lightweight division

Dan Hooker is on a three-fight winning streak. Photo / Getty Images

Up next:

Dustin Poirier (25-6/1 no contest)

There are few potential fights in the UFC that make more sense than this one. Poirier, a former interim champion, is coming off a loss to undisputed champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a title unification bout. If he wants a rematch, he has to prove he deserves it.

Hooker has been on a tear at lightweight, with a 7-1 record in the division and five of those wins coming via stoppage. Winning his last three and moving into the top five of the division, he's only looking up for his next opponent. Of those ranked above him, Poirier is the only one coming off a loss and has no claims to a title fight. While Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje are both holding out for a title shot, and Conor McGregor's next move being anyone's guess, Hooker vs Poirier makes all the sense in the world.

The bout should headline a fight night card, and it's an easy one to sell. The pair have a combined 16-3 record in the UFC lightweight division, with 11 of their 16 wins coming by knockout or submission.

Dark horse: Conor McGregor (22-4)

McGregor made his UFC return earlier this year with a quick knockout win over Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone at welterweight. It's no secret he wants another shot at Nurmagomedov, but many expect he'll need to take another fight at lightweight before he's granted that opportunity.

Selling the fight wouldn't be a problem as McGregor always draws a huge viewership when he steps into the octagon, but he and Hooker match up nicely. Both are terrific strikers and have well-displayed knockout ability. In a Q and A session on Instagram this week, Hooker said if he beats Poirier, the next fight for him is either a title shot or a fight against McGregor; but if the fight against Poirier doesn't eventuate, don't be too surprised if the UFC cobble this tasty offering together.

Kai Kara-France (21-8/1 no contest) – Ranked No7 in the flyweight division

Kai Kara-France is among the rising stars in the UFC's flyweight division. Photo / Photosport

Up next:

Alex Perez (23-5)

This fight was initially targeted for a fight night in mid-May, but went up in the air with the UFC suspended all events due to the coronavirus. Kara-France has made a pot to stay busy since joining the UFC in late 2018 and, simply put, does not have dull fights.

A bout against Perez, who has missed weight five times in his MMA career, is an interesting one for Kara-France, with Perez being ranked lower. Perez is a tough opponent, with his only UFC loss coming at the hands of perennial title contender Joseph Benavidez. Both Perez and Kara-France are well-rounded fighters with the ability to win the fight anywhere in the cage.

Dark horse: Alexandre Pantoja (22-4)

This fight makes a lot of sense in the title contenders' picture. Pantoja, ranked No 4 in the division, suffered a decision loss against No 1-ranked Deiveson Figueiredo before bouncing back with a KO win against Matt Schnell.

If either Kara-France or Pantoja want to press their case for a shot at the gold, this is the fight in which to do it. Pantoja has made a name for himself as a stoppage artist, with 16 of his 22 wins coming before the final bell, while Kara-France has the ability to cause plenty of problems with his speed, accuracy and power.

It might not be the next fight booked for the Kiwi, but it's one the UFC matchmakers should be looking at closely.