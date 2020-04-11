When it comes to his next fight, all Kiwi UFC star Dan Hooker can do is stay ready.

Hooker, ranked No 5 in the lightweight division, was expected to fight former interim champion Dustin Poirier in the main event on UFC Fight Night 175 in San Diego in mid-May. However, with the coronavirus pandemic putting a halt to the majority of sports around the world, the UFC suspended all future events in mid-March.

With the uncertainty around when they might actually fight, Hooker and Poirier had an exchange on social media floating the idea of instead fighting at welterweight, the weight class above their natural lightweight, to avoid cutting weight.

"100 per cent," Hooker told the Herald when asked if he was comfortable fighting up a weight class. "At the end of the day that's why they let Cowboy (Donald Cerrone) and (Conor) McGregor fight at 170lbs, because they knew this is the weight we just walk around at.

"170 is comfortable for me. With everything else going on, with this supposed island – do you think they're going to have the UFC nutrition team on the island? I'm not banking on that. Do you think there's going to be the stuff we need to cut weight on this island, like putting saunas in place? It's a waste of time. Let's just fight on the island, get there and have a fist fight.

Dustin Poirier is expected to be Dan Hooker's next opponent. Photo / Getty Images

"Let's just put on a show for the fans, at the end of the day that's what it's all for. Weight class, everyone knows we're lightweights anyway – it's not going to change. We weigh 170, we'll cut weight to 155, then fight at 170. It just doesn't make any sense. We can go out, fight at 170 and get the job done."

A fight between Hooker and Poirier is one that many fans are excited by. The pair have a combined 16-3 record in the UFC lightweight division, with 11 of their 16 wins coming by knockout or submission.

At this stage, Hooker hasn't seen a fight contract to confirm the bout, but is doing everything he can while in lockdown to keep fit and ready – which includes a whole of running.

UFC boss Dana White has been working hard to find a way to put fights on and has secured a private island, which he expects will be up and running in early May, where the company will be able to host events from.

Speaking to the Herald earlier in the week, Hooker said he was still preparing for a fight in May. Whether or not the UFC's plans have changed for Hooker after they were forced to cancel next weekend's card in California remains to be seen. The card was set to be held on tribal land, meaning they were not subject to the state's shelter-in-place policy, however White was asked to stand down from his plan by ESPN and Disney, the UFC's main broadcasting partners.

"From what I'm getting told, May 16 this fight's going ahead so I'm going to do my part to show up to the dance in the best condition possible," Hooker said.

"It's five weeks away. You can look back two weeks to see how far the world has changed. In another two weeks, I've got no idea where we'll be sitting so I can just stay positive, be focused on the amount of effort I'm putting into getting fit, and hope for the best.

"I've got no idea how they plan on getting me out of the country but we'll figure it out. Send a submarine down, send a plane, I don't care. If a plane shows up you can guarantee I'm getting on it."

