In a world without sport, sometimes all you can do is make sport happen at home.

With New Zealand in lockdown for at least another two weeks, NZ Herald Sport - in conjunction with UltraBLIS, Radio Hauraki and the Alternative Commentary Collective - is looking for Kiwi sports fans who have continued showing off their sporting spirit in their home bubbles.

Whether it's turning your bedroom into a mini Old Trafford, crazy trick shots or funny homemade sporting videos, we want to see it!

Be as creative and funny as possible and if your video makes the cut, you could win a Steady the Ship hat. Every Friday we'll also send the weekly winner a prize pack from UltraBLIS Probiotics.

Advertisement

Made in Dunedin by Blis Technologies, UltraBLIS combines oral and intestinal probiotics to strengthen your immunity.

All you need to do is upload your lockdown sports videos on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and tag @radiohaurakinz or @theaccnz, and register your details here.

If you need inspiration, check the video above to see the first week's best entries, including our runners-up and winner.

Plus, every Tuesday we'll run a selection of our favourite videos on our platforms.

Enter and be in to win!