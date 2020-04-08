Following his incredible generosity shown during the summer bushfires, tennis maverick Nick Kyrgios is once again using his profile to reach those in need during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The 24-year-old posted on Instagram this week calling out for fans in need to message him, pleading with the public to "not go to sleep with an empty stomach".

Last night, Kyrgios revealed he'd be hitting the road making personal deliveries to those in need as the unprecedented lockdown takes its toll on Australia.

"Tomorrow I will be doing as many deliveries as I can throughout the day to the nearest people I have been in contact with," Kyrgios wrote.

"If I haven't read your message yet, trust me I will do my absolute best to get to yours.

"To my international friends around the world, I wish I could do more. But things are tough, stay strong. Brighter days are coming."

Well done NK, in times like these you see how people react and, once again, like the bushfires you’re looking to help others. As someone who has travelled with Nick for a while this comes as no shock - hopefully people are starting to see the real Nick..

🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/Zcu3RsaycT — Matt Reid (@MattReid12345) April 7, 2020

