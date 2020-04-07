COMMENT:

The prospect of reviving the North versus South rugby rivalry has sparked interest from All Blacks and punters alike. The next question is how it would work in the modern environment?

Government-imposed lockdowns and other social distancing restrictions will, of course, determine when sporting endeavours at any level can resume.

It could be months yet before teams dust off the boots, bibs, bats and balls.

Amid the everyday struggles, though, it's important to find morsels of inspiration.

Whether that's walking, running, or the return to simpler social interactions, anything to look forward to in these confined times can't hurt.

With that in mind, and with rugby's resumption expected to start domestically, it's far more relevant to consider the North against South concept than French rugby boss Bernard Laporte's proposed World Club Cup, which faces major barriers from international travel restrictions let alone the many blindsided European clubs.

The North against South concept has a number of elements in its favour. History is the first, having been staged 80 times over 123 years, though only twice since it was last held annually in 1983.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: New Zealand Rugby respond to Crusaders players breaking lockdown rules

• Rugby: The truth behind Wallabies coach Dave Rennie's threat to walk away from Rugby Australia

• Coronavirus: New Zealand's Super Rugby substitute takes another blow

• UK critic Stephen Jones rates 1995 All Blacks 'the best rugby team of all time'

It last appeared eight years ago, in a fundraising effort for the Otago Rugby Union, which drew a luke-warm response with under 7,500 turning out at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Understandably so, too.

On that occasion, players were selected based on their Super Rugby allegiance, effectively rendering the lure of such a match irrelevant.

Fringe All Blacks and Super Rugby players, rather than the full top shelf selection, largely propped up teams to further diminish appeal.

Coached by Graham Mourie, Dane Coles and Charles Piutau were the North's headline drawcards; Matt Todd and Luke Whitelock the Tony Gilbert-led Southern team's standout figures.

In that last 2012 fixture, South prevailed 32-24 thanks to tries from Palmerston North's Kurt Baker, Tom Marshall, Todd and Whitelock, who is also from the Manawatu.

Overall the North holds a 23 win advantage - 50 to 27, which excludes three draws.

Advertisement

For this match to capture the public's imagination later this year, as New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson suggested to the Herald last weekend, it needs to be done right, or not at all.

While New Zealand's rugby public will naturally crave any action whenever possible, they are also savvy enough to know when being sold a second-rate product.

NZR can't attempt to wedge a money-spinning North and South match - or series - in among other domestic competitions and not ensure the best talent is available.

If that's the case, they shouldn't bother.

Aaron Smith in action for the Highlanders against the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

As Super Rugby quickly discovered with its ill-fated expansion to 18 teams, throwing mass content at consumers doesn't work. Quality matters.

Paying viewers want to see the best of the best.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, New Zealanders had lost patience with the stringent rest protocols that deprived Super Rugby squads of several All Blacks each week.

Eyeballs are, however, near guaranteed to flock to a fiercely contested North and South match featuring New Zealand's leading talent.

All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith and Lima Sopoaga were among those to express interest in the concept following Robinson's comments.

Smith, who represents the Highlanders but hails from Feilding, suggested eligibility should be based on where players attend high school – and he's dead right.

This is the only way to give the match true credibility.

Professionalism has overhauled New Zealand rugby's landscape, forcing most players to now sign contracts at high school. The scrap to secure emerging talent often shifts athletes straight from school to provincial unions that would otherwise not be considered their home.

Auckland, for instance, will never retain all its talent.

Franchise contracting, which allowed Super Rugby teams to select squads well beyond their traditional provincial boundaries, further opened the door for widespread recruitment and player movement.

Selecting North and South teams by original school attendance is, therefore, the only way to protect authentic lines of origin.

Achieve this core aspect, inject top-line All Blacks, and attention is sure to follow.

Tribalism would receive a welcome shot in the arm.

Passionate debates will break out across the country as to who might win the proposed match or series, which could attempt to mirror league's State of Origin and involve staging three games in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch or Dunedin.

Depending when the All Blacks are next likely to play again, it could double as a national trial.

The chance to represent their roots is likely to find favour with leading players, as Smith's immediate interest implies.

Intrigue would not be in short supply.

A North and South match along school selection lines would involve the Crusaders contingent of George Bridge, Codie Taylor, Nepo Laulala, Scott Barrett, Jack Goodhue, Braydon Ennor and Sevu Reece returning north and squaring off against their Super Rugby team-mates.

All Blacks and Chiefs duo Anton Lienert-Brown and Damian McKenzie would, meanwhile, be among those switching to southern colours.

Among the myriad touted rugby resumptions within New Zealand's borders, the North and South match, done right, could be one positive to emerge from the doom.