

Sports stars have been busy in their bubbles, showing off their skills with trick shots while their competitions are cancelled due to coronavirus.

They're looking pretty slick.

But not as slick as some that went before.

Not as slick as The Iceman and Inga were in 1991.

Nevermind your TikTok dances, fans stuck at home should go no further than this routine if they're looking for something to perfect for the camera.

The classic clip was posted by official All Blacks Facebook page, and it's a gem.

Iceman and Inga handshake (1991) 😎 You might be cool, but you're never going to be Michael Jones and Va'aiga Tuigamala shaking hands under the Eiffel Tower cool. 🚨 Disclaimer: Do not try this until the Covid-19 outbreak is over. Posted by All Blacks on Tuesday, 31 March 2020

A double-denim diamond fresh from 1991, the video shows Va'aiga Tuigamala and Michael Jones demonstrating possibly the funkiest handshake you have ever seen.

Not content with laying it down, they had to do it to under the Eiffel Tower.

Power move.

The clip was a VHS favourite for years, finding new fans now through the power of social media.

One fan commented below the video, advising a younger relative: "Your mum and I studied this for hours so we could copy it and used it as our greeting back in the day."

"You might be cool, but you're never going to be Michael Jones and Va'aiga Tuigamala shaking hands under the Eiffel Tower cool," said the All Blacks Facebook account, adding the disclaimer that the trick shouldn't be attempted until the outbreak was over.

But we reckon that, if you've got a mate in your lockdown bubble, you should definitely give this one a go.

