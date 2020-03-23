All Black and Kiwis great Sonny Bill Williams has posted a heartfelt message to his fans to follow the lockdown guidelines put in place to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yesterday prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced the country had moved to alert status level three, which will lift to level four at 11.59pm tomorrow night. The lockdown will last for the next four weeks.

Williams is currently in the United Kingdom waiting out the pandemic after his debut season with the Toronto Wolfpack in the Super League was postponed.

"In reality what's going on today, around the world, the last few weeks and months is really serious. I just want to send a message out there to say take this thing seriously," Williams posted in a video on Twitter.

"Listen to the guidelines. Try and stay home when you can. I know everyone is in different situations.

"Also a massive shout out to the health workers out there that are putting their lives at risk and looking after us. To the youngsters out there who are thinking they are bulletproof, just imagine that someone you know, you love, that you cherish gets affected by this.

"Stay safe and God-willing this plays out sooner rather than later. Sending lots of love," Williams said.