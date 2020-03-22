Circumstances can change in the blink of an eye in the racing game and never was that more evident than in Sydney on Saturday for siblings John, Mark and Rachael Carter.

The Carters manage their thoroughbred interests under the Jomara Bloodstock banner and were excited to see two of their racing interests contest Group 1 events at Rosehill on the weekend.

First up was versatile mare Verry Elleegant, who they bought into when she was transferred to the Darren Weir stable and then to Chris Waller after doing her early racing in New Zealand. The 4-year-old Zed mare was bidding to win her third Group 1 race in Saturday's Ranvet Stakes (2000m) and after a thrilling home straight struggle, she succumbed narrowly to European galloper Addeybb.

"It was a very good run and probably not ideal that she had to make her run so early," John Carter said.

Just an hour later the excitement over that performance turned to disappointment and then concern after Scorpz tailed out to finish last in the Group 1 Rosehill Guineas (2000m) with something clearly amiss with the Group 1 New Zealand Derby (2400m) placegetter. The Charm Spirit 3-year-old was quickly transferred to a Warwick Farm veterinary centre to determine the issue that had arisen.

"From what we have heard he may have done a suspensory ligament so he is all wrapped up at the moment," Carter said. "It's very disappointing but we are still waiting to hear the final prognosis."

Scorpz was being aimed at the Group 1 Australian Derby (2400m) on April 4.

- NZ Racing Desk