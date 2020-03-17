New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) and Sky TV have joined forces to bring more of the country's best sporting content to even more Kiwis.

For the duration of March, NZME will be broadcasting two of Sky Sport's flagship shows on its digital and radio platforms.

Sky Sport News will be simulcast on nzherald.co.nz and via iHeartRadio from 6.30pm every weeknight. Presented by Goran Paladin and Kate King, Sky Sport News covers every angle of the day's biggest sports news stories through expert analysis and exclusive interviews.

Goran Paladin and Kate King host Sky Sport News. Photo / Supplied

Tonight, the show looks at the Warriors' bid to loan players from other NRL clubs, the Phoenix's situation in the A-League, and how regional sport in New Zealand is reacting to the coronavirus.

The Warriors at training. Photo / Photosport

Sky Sport's hugely popular weekly rugby magazine show The Breakdown will also be livestreamed every Tuesday night from 8.30pm on nzherald.co.nz and simulcast on Radio Sport and iHeartRadio.

NZME managing editor Shayne Currie said he was delighted to be teaming up with Sky, to help grow audiences for both businesses - and increase interest in myriad sporting codes.

"NZME and Sky are both proud broadcast and digital businesses, with proven track records of world-class coverage of sport. We're proud to be teaming up to showcase and expand on the best sports coverage in New Zealand," Currie said.