All the action as the Southern Steel take on the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic behind closed doors in the ANZ Premiership.

‌

Tonight's ANZ Premiership match between the Southern Steel and Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic will be played behind closed doors.

As first reported by NZME, the game, which is set to tip off at 7.15pm in Dunedin, will no longer be open to the public, after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's announcement that gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Netball NZ Chief Executive Jennie Wyllie said while it was disappointing for all fans, the decision was based on the message from Government this afternoon.

"This decision is in the best interest of public health and wellbeing, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, our volunteers," Wyllie said.

Steel co-captain Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit said the team was disappointed the game had been closed to the public but safety was paramount.

"This is a really challenging time for everyone and we respect the decision which has been made. While we were excited to be launching our season in front of our loyal fans, this is best to keep everyone safe," Selby-Rickit said.

All fans with the tickets to the game will be given refunds by contacting Ticket Direct.

The season got under way last night with two matches played in front of crowds, but now, for the season to continue, it looks as if fans will be unable to attend any future matches in New Zealand's premier netball competition.