The Wellington Phoenix will continue to explore playing out the rest of the A-League season in Australia, despite travel restrictions being implemented across the ditch.

Following the lead of his Kiwi counterpart Jacinda Ardern, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Sunday afternoon everyone entering the country had to self-isolate for 14 days amid the threat of the coronavirus.

As is the case in New Zealand, Australia's new rules will be in effect from midnight on Sunday, which means the Phoenix and Melbourne Victory - playing in Wellington this evening - will be subject to self-isolating when they arrive in Australia.

For both teams, a 14-day self-isolation period would mean they could not front for their next two scheduled matches, while a return to New Zealand for the Phoenix's remaining home games would only further complicate matters and, despite the self-isolation period, the Phoenix were still likely to play out the season in Australia.

Wellington Phoenix captain Steven Taylor. Photo / Photosport

Speaking to Sky Sport, Phoenix chief executive David Dome said while the news of Australia's restrictions meant further discussions were required, the team did have some contingency plans.

"It's thrown all our plans into disarray again," Dome said.

"We've got some plans in place for potential ways forward… I still think something based in Australia is the most likely option.

"It'll be all the players, at least the ones who want to go. We're not going to force players to go; we won't mandate it because players have families, there are some players who are expecting children… we'll give them that option."

Much like the NRL, the A-League is set to go behind closed doors from Monday in line with government bans on mass gatherings. The Sydney Morning Herald reports the A-League have been scrambling to find a way to play out the remainder of the season under pressure from Fox Sports, who want the competition to continue behind closed doors, rather than be suspended or cancelled.