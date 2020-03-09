It was one of the most brutal fights in the sport's history.
Weili Zhang battled it out against Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248 before coming out on top with a narrow split-decision victory to retain the women's strawweight title.
But when the dust settled, fans were left shocked by the suddenly unrecognisable Jedrzejczyk, who had significant swelling on her forehead from a massive hematoma.
The 32-year-old Polish fighter was rushed to hospital immediately, with ESPN now reporting she has been discharged without any serious injuries.
Jedrzejczyk posed for a photo before leaving the hospital, her head covered and hung low, still appearing very self-conscious of her appearance.
Her shy stance isn't unexpected though, with social media having had a field day with before and after comparisons from the fight.
Speaking after the fight, Jedrzejczyk admitted she was worried by the growing lump on her forehead.
"She did a great job, I felt her punches," Jedrzejczyk said. "The swelling was bothering me. I felt it more and more, but we're good. Congrats champ. I'm very happy we gave a good fight."
Zhang said she believed she had done enough to win.
"I was pretty sure I got it," said Zhang, through a translator. "It was a great performance. We are all martial artists here. We don't want trash talking. We want mutual respect."