It was one of the most brutal fights in the sport's history.

Weili Zhang battled it out against Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248 before coming out on top with a narrow split-decision victory to retain the women's strawweight title.

But when the dust settled, fans were left shocked by the suddenly unrecognisable Jedrzejczyk, who had significant swelling on her forehead from a massive hematoma.

The 32-year-old Polish fighter was rushed to hospital immediately, with ESPN now reporting she has been discharged without any serious injuries.

Joanna Jędrzejczyk was just discharged from the hospital, according to her team. No significant injuries, they said. Here she is leaving moments ago. 📷 @gldlx pic.twitter.com/y58z4EjMx5 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 8, 2020

Jedrzejczyk posed for a photo before leaving the hospital, her head covered and hung low, still appearing very self-conscious of her appearance.

Her shy stance isn't unexpected though, with social media having had a field day with before and after comparisons from the fight.

Joanna end of round 1 vs Joanna end of round 5 #UFC248 #joannajedrzejczyk #zhangweili pic.twitter.com/SiLTIUzYeT — The Koncrete Jungle (@TheKJungle) March 8, 2020

Speaking after the fight, Jedrzejczyk admitted she was worried by the growing lump on her forehead.

"She did a great job, I felt her punches," Jedrzejczyk said. "The swelling was bothering me. I felt it more and more, but we're good. Congrats champ. I'm very happy we gave a good fight."

Zhang said she believed she had done enough to win.

"I was pretty sure I got it," said Zhang, through a translator. "It was a great performance. We are all martial artists here. We don't want trash talking. We want mutual respect."