Another red card could cost France another major rugby trophy after its 14-man team lost its unbeaten run in the Six Nations against Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday.

France was beaten 28-17, ending its Grand Slam hopes.

Its first defeat in four rounds also dropped France into second in the standings, below England on points difference. That means England's and Ireland's matches against Italy, both postponed by the new coronavirus outbreak, could yet have a bearing on who is crowned champion, whenever they are played.

This match turned when tighthead prop Mohamed Haouas was sent off in the 37th minute for punching Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Six Nations: Alun Wyn Jones stunned as smirking Joe Marler grabs his penis during melee

• 'Absolute rubbish': Eddie Jones slams Kiwi ref after England's Six Nations win

• Live Six Nations rugby updates: England v Wales

• Rugby: Six Nations set for fascinating finale

France led 7-6 at the time, but the resulting penalty slotted by Scotland lost France the lead which it never got back.

Tries to winger Sean Maitland just before and just after halftime put Scotland in control. The young French fought valiantly with 14 men but the effort drained them.

Scotland's Magnus Bradbury celebrates at the end of the Six Nations win over France. Photo / AP

The red card was deja vu for France which, only last October, was leading Wales in their Rugby World Cup quarterfinal in Japan until Sebastien Vahaamahina was sent off for punching. France lost and went home with nothing.

That's on the cards again.

France has to beat Ireland in Paris next Saturday to keep alive its first championship chance in 10 years, then see how England replies.

- AP