UFC 248 delivered one of the great fights in the sport's history with the women's strawweight title between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and champion Weili Zhang described as an 'all-time classic'.

Jedrzejczyk was ranked fourth in the division but as a former champion, she was ready to stake a claim for the belt.

What followed was five rounds of savage fighting with both women giving it everything.

Combinations of punches were met in kind, kicks were met with overhand punches and both women left the octagon bloodied and in much worse state than they entered it.

Advertisement

But neither gave an inch in a fight that the commentators and social media both appeared to believe was one of the best fights in memory.

READ MORE:

• As it happened: UFC 248 - Israel Adesanya defends UFC title against Yoel Romero

• UFC 248: All you need to know ahead of Israel Adesanya v Yoel Romero - fight start time, how to watch in NZ, live streaming

• UFC 248: Israel Adesanya defeats Yoel Romero to retrain UFC middleweight belt

• UFC 248: Israel Adesanya's win over Yoel Romero slammed as 'worst title fight ever'

By the third round, Jedrzejczyk had a haematoma which just got worse throughout the rest of the fight, but it didn't slow her down at all as they slogged it out to the final bell.

The 32-year-old Polish fighter was worse for wear by the end of the fight with a stunning before and after comparison.

While Zhang didn't avoid damage, it was nowhere near the extent of Jedrzejczyk.

Both women have been taken to hospital after the war that commentator Joe Rogan said was "the best fight I've called in women's UFC history".

After the fight, Zhang said she believed she had done enough to win.

"I was pretty sure I got it," said Zhang, through a translator. "It was a great performance. We are all martial artists here. We don't want trash talking. We want mutual respect."

Advertisement

Jedrzejczyk said she was worried by the growing lump on her forehead.

"She did a great job, I felt her punches," Jedrzejczyk said. "The swelling was bothering me. I felt it more and more, but we're good. Congrats champ. I'm very happy we gave a good fight."

Jones and Gus had a classic and may deserve the title as best UFC fight of all time (I disagree), but what

Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Weili Zhang did tonight....GEEZ #UFC248 — Shem (@Shem) March 8, 2020

Wow that was the greatest WMMA fight ever — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) March 8, 2020

. @joerogan said that’s the best WMMA fight he’s called. Hands down best WMMA fight I’ve seen. And one of the best fights period! Congrats to both women! But special congrats to the champ!!! — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) March 8, 2020

\