Eric Dier was involved in an extraordinary confrontation with a supporter in the middle of a stand just moments after Tottenham's penalty shootout defeat by Norwich.

Dier is seen on mobile phone footage climbing more than 10 rows into his home stadium to clash with the fan, shouting: "He's my brother, he's my brother."

It is likely the England international will face questions from the Football Association, but manager, Jose Mourinho, says he hopes the club takes no action against him.

Mourinho explained that Dier's actions were sparked after his younger brother, who was watching from the stand, took issue with another supporter. A source said later that Dier was looking for his family in the crowd and responded after one fan who had been having a go at him during the match apparently made a gesture, presumed to be offensive, towards him.

"I think Eric Dier did something that we professionals cannot do but in these circumstances every one of us would do," Mourinho said later. "Because when somebody insults you and your family is there and you get involved with the person that is insulting you, in this case a younger brother, I think Eric did what we professional we cannot do. But I repeat, probably everyone of us would do."

Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier has an altercation with a fan in the stands. Photo / Getty

The supporter at the centre of Dier's rage normally sits a row in front of his family. Mourinho speculated that they were in corporate seats.

"Of course some are Tottenham fans but I think a lot of corporate, a lot of invitation, a lot of people with special status and probably it's the place of the stadium where I sometimes have doubts over if they are the real Tottenham fans because these are the ones who support the boys until the last," he added.