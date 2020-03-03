Lisa Allpress is no stranger to international success, but she took things up a notch in Saudi Arabia last week when becoming the first female jockey to win a race in the Arab nation.

Allpress was competing in the inaugural Kingdom Day Jockey Challenge and she was up against some formidable opposition, including notable jockeys Frankie Dettori and Mike Smith, but she was not to be outshone, taking out the first event aboard Matmon in the four-race challenge.

"That was pretty exciting," Allpress said. "I went out there with an open mind. I had done as much form as I could leading into the race and I didn't think my horse was going to be much of a chance.

"It drew well in two and just popped out and into the trail. We followed the fence around and I thought we were going to run about third, but the horse outside me dropped away and I saw the leader in front of me and just wore it down.

"It is always nice to be the first to do something and being congratulated by Prince Bandar was great, he presented me with a trophy. It was very exciting."

Allpress went on to finish second in the competition behind Hall Of Fame American rider Mike Smith and she said it was a great experience to compete against some of the best jockeys in the world.

"Frankie Dettori, Smith, and Olivier Peslier, they are world-class jockeys that compete around the world in Group Ones for racing royalty. To share a jockeys room with them was pretty unique.

"The quality of the dirt track was amazing. I had never ridden on it before, but I had heard Mike Smith saying how fabulous it was and how good the horses felt on top of it.

"Maximum Security, who won the Kentucky Derby but was then relegated, won the US$20 million race [Saudi Cup, 1800m].

"It was a little confronting to see all the women having to wear an abaya, it's not a burqa as such, which goes over their clothes. They all have to wear a headscarf when they are in public."

But Allpress had nothing but praise for race organisers and their forward thinking towards equality, inviting seven female jockeys to the competition.

Allpress said the trip was one of the highlights of her riding career, but this week it is back to reality where she will resume riding at Otaki today.

- NZ Racing Desk