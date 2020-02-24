US President Donald Trump made a meal of pronouncing Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar's name during a speech in Ahmedabad.

Trump basked in India's welcoming embrace during his first official visit to the subcontinent with more than 100,000 people packing out the world's largest cricket stadium.

"Where your people cheer on the world's greatest cricket players from Sue-Chin Tendulkar to Virat Ko-Lee," Trump said to cheers.

Sachin Tendulkar is the highest runs scorer in test and ODI cricket, amassing 15921 in 200 tests between 1989 and 2013, including 51 hundreds. In the ODI format he finished his career with 18426 in 463 matches.

Advertisement

Trump opened his rally speech in Ahmedabad on Monday by declaring that he had traveled 8,000 miles to deliver the message that "America loves India, America respects India and America will always be faithful and loyal friends to the Indian people."