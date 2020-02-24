Halftime entertainment is not uncommon in American sport, but rarely is it this exciting.

Spectators at the Ole Miss Rebels men's basketball game in Mississippi witnessed a moment of magic during the interval of Sunday's match against Alabama Crimson Tide.

Mary Ann Wakefield, an 84-year-old local, was called onto the court for a chance to win a brand-new car.

All she had to do was sink a golf ball from 28 metres, putting into a hole on the opposite end of the basketball court.

Although her grip wasn't convincing, this clearly wasn't the first time Wakefield had swung a golf club.

There was polite applause from the spectators before she attempted the shot.

"Tell you what, that's looking good … that's looking really good," cried the commentator as the golf ball slowly rolled across the court.

The crowd erupted when the shot was successfully sunk, but nobody was more surprised than Wakefield herself.

LEGEND! 84-year-old Mary Ann Wakefield sunk this 94-foot putt to win a new car 👏



(via @OleMissMBB) pic.twitter.com/Rkq2GDD8yk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 23, 2020

She received a massive hug from the home team's mascot — Tony the Landshark — as the spectators rose to their feet and applauded their newest cult hero.

Wakefield won a brand new Nissan Altima for the miracle putt.

The footage soon went viral, passing over 120,000 likes on SportCenter's Twitter account.

Ole Miss Rebels lost the home match 78-103, but I doubt anyone was talking about basketball on the car ride home.