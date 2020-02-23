Tyson Fury is a heavyweight champion once again, dominating Deontay Wilder in their title rematch Saturday night before Wilder's corner threw in the towel in the seventh round.

A boxer in their first fight, Fury went on the attack in the rematch and knocked Wilder down twice before a flurry of punches in the seventh prompted his corner to call an end to the highly anticipated rematch.

WHAT THE FIGHTERS SAID

"The king has returned to his throne," proclaimed Wilder, whose previous reign as champion was cut short by drugs and alcohol.

Fury dropped Wilder in the third round with a right hand that seemed to take the legs out of the champion. He put him down again in the fifth round, this time with a left hand to the body.

The end came at 1:39 of the seventh round when referee Kenny Bayless stopped the fight after Wilder's corner threw in the towel as he was getting pummeled in a neutral corner.

It was the first loss for Wilder in 44 fights, and it came in the 11th defence of the title he won in 2015.

"Even the greatest have lost and come back,″ Wilder said. "I make no excuses. This is what big-time boxing is all about."

Fury stalked Wilder almost from the opening bell, using his jab to control the early rounds. He won every round on two of the judges' scorecards. One gave Wilder the second.

Tyson Fury with the WBC belt after beating Tyson Fury. Photo / AP

Fury had a point deducted for grabbing and pushing in the fifth round.

Wilder briefly protested the stoppage, as a pro-Fury crowd at the MGM Grand hotel roared in delight.

"I wish my corner would have let me go out on my shield," Wilder said. "He did what he did. There's no excuses."

Wilder, who at 6-foot-7 and 231 pounds was the smaller man in the ring to the 6-foot-9 British giant, was back-pedaling the entire fight, trying to catch Fury coming in with a right hand. But he was never able to throw it effectively, and unable to deal with Fury's jab either.

"He manned up and he really did show the heart of a champion," Fury said. "He's a warrior, he will be back, he will be a champion again. But the king has returned."

HOW BOXING WORLD REACTED

The adoration for Fury — particularly from the UK — came thick and fast.

"Get in!!!!" tweeted former champ Darren Barker. "Wilder just got destroyed."

"Wow unbelievable from Fury," added top promoter Eddie Hearn. "Fair play and well done Sugar Hill and Andy Lee on first class game plan."

Fury's former trainer Ben Davison, who was dropped after the first fight with Wilder, said: "He's some man."

Welldone to @Tyson_Fury cangrats let’s hope we can get it on — Dillian Whyte (@DillianWhyte) February 23, 2020

Have you ever seen anything like it?@Tyson_Fury is just absolutely awesome!!! #furyvswilder2 — Carl Froch MBE (@Carl_Froch) February 23, 2020

Congratulations @Tyson_Fury, devastating performance 👏🏿 — Daniel Dubois (@DynamiteDubois) February 23, 2020

What a man @Tyson_Fury ! I’ve always said he’s the best heavyweight. Guess Hearn & AJ wont be going anywhere near him now after that😭. The gypsy king, king of all kings 🤴 — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorBoxer) February 23, 2020

Fury had bulked up to 273 pounds for the rematch, vowing to change tactics and become the big puncher. He was true to his word, dominating early with a jab that stopped Wilder in his tracks and then landing combinations to the head and body.

Fury (30-0-1, 21 KO) came into the ring carried aloft on a throne with a crown on his head. Then he showed he was really the Gypsy King as he made it an easy night against a fighter who had gone 12 years without losing as a pro.

For Wilder it was a stunning end to an unbeaten mark that had seen him knock out 41 of his previous 43 opponents. But his devastating right hand was never a factor, and Fury seemed to walk through it. That was unlike the first fight 14 months ago when Wilder knocked Fury down twice on his way to a draw.

The rematch drew a sellout crowd that set a record of more than $17 for the live gate and was expected to do well on pay-per-view. Both fighters were guaranteed $5 million but could make $40 million apiece.

REST OF THE SPORTS WORLD



Hi UFC heavyweights: No, you don't want to box Tyson Fury. — Dave Doyle (@davedoylemma) February 23, 2020

Fury is like that ✊🏽✊🏽... first knockdown was behind the ear and Wilder never recovered... wana see Fury Vs Joshua if there’s no rematch — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) February 23, 2020

Wilder looking like this and didn’t wanna throw the towel in... pic.twitter.com/2ejWN3meBb — Cash ✌🏾HYPE (@CashNastyGaming) February 23, 2020