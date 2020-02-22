The rematch is almost upon us as heavyweight giants Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury get set to touch gloves once again.

Wilder's WBC heavyweight championship belt will be on the line after the two men fought out a controversial split decision draw back in December 2018.

The barbs have been flying between the pair ever since the judges scorecards were read out and on Friday the heated words translated into shoving between the two during their final press conference.

Here is everything you need to know about the most eagerly anticipated heavyweight bout of the year.

Meanwhile, boxing legends are divided on who will prevail at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Larry Holmes – Hall of Famer

FURY, KNOCKOUT:

"Deontay Wilder will knock out Tyson Fury in the seventh or eighth round if he does what I know that he can do, which is stay on the outside, use his jab, throw that right hand over the jab."

Sugar Ray Leonard – Hall of Famer

WILDER, POINTS:

"I like Deontay Wilder to win, possibly by knockout, but, in truth, I don't see either guy being knocked out. I think that Wilder not only has that powerful right hand, but that he has improved in his ability to set it up.

Tyson Fury survived a knockdown in the first bout. Photo / Getty Images

"On the other hand, I know that Tyson Fury has excellent boxing abilities and a tremendous chin from the way that he got up from the two knockdowns in their previous fight.

"In the end, I think that Wilder is always in shape and that he will use his speed and power to get the job done."

Thomas Hearns – Hall of Famer

WILDER, POINTS:

"Deontay Wilder can box and win, but I think that his power will be the difference in defeating Tyson Fury.

"I believe that it will go to a decision again, but with Deontay Wilder winning it."

Mike Tyson – Hall of Famer

FURY, WIN:

"It's not easy to hit Tyson Fury, as big as he is it's very difficult to hit he's very elusive. It will be a really interesting fight because both guys have something to prove and I just wish the best for Tyson Fury, I'm always a Tyson fan."

Evander Holyfield – Hall of Famer

WILDER, POINTS:

"I'm picking Deontay Wilder based on his confidence and the fact that he does all of the right things to remain in great shape, and that he's committed to his craft.

Deontay Wilder at the weigh-in. Photo / Getty Images

"Wilder's not just a big guy with a right hand, but he's also become more calculated in his approach. That's why I'm picking him to win this second fight against Tyson Fury."

David Haye – Former heavyweight champion

WILDER, KNOCKOUT:

"I don't think people have mentioned the horrendous cut that Tyson Fury received in his last fight.

"I believe that will be opened up and once he's lost one eye Tyson Fury's view and perspective will be lost and he'll unfortunately be walking onto one of the biggest shots in boxing history, as Wilder is that guy unfortunately."

Paulie Malignaggi – Former two-division world champion

FURY, POINTS:

"I feel like it's going to be Tyson Fury on points, but it's a fight between the two best fighters in the weight class.

"The onus is on Deontay Wilder to make the adjustments, whereas if Fury fights the same fight, odds are, he's probably going to get the decision."

Manny Pacquiao – Eight division champion

WILDER, KNOCKOUT:

"Never bet against a puncher, particularly one like Deontay Wilder. I look at Wilder like I do at a Mike Tyson, another puncher. I see Wilder winning this rematch with Tyson Fury by 10th-round knockout."

Anthony Joshua – Unified heavyweight champion

FURY, WIN:

"I think Fury wins. A man who nearly done it the first time won't get it wrong the second time.

Tyson Fury weighs in ahead of his rematch with Deontay Wilder. Photo / Getty Images

"That's the only reason why. I think that he came close the first time to the point of a draw, it wasn't like a 12-round masterclass then got battered in the 12th and that just separated it.

"It was a draw, it was that close. So I just think Tyson Fury is going to correct his wrongs and come back and win."