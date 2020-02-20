New Zealand Media and Entertainment's Radio Sport has today announced it has chosen not to renew the rights to broadcast live commentary of New Zealand Cricket's domestic season (domestic and international matches played in New Zealand) next summer.

Radio Sport will continue to keep Kiwi cricket fans in the know across next summer with match updates, robust opinion, in-depth analysis and plenty of talkback.

NZME's Head of Talk Jason Winstanley said, "Radio Sport has enjoyed being the 'Home of Cricket' for over 20 years and we treasure our connection with New Zealand cricket fans. We have been in discussions with New Zealand Cricket for some time but haven't been able to reach agreement on the rights. Our cricket coverage has run at a loss - something we've previously been prepared to wear, but we're now taking the opportunity to rethink our offering in this space."

The move opens the way for the broadcaster to realign its popular summer programming schedules to a wider audience.

"Research NZME released last year confirmed just how much Kiwis love to tune in to media over the summer, especially to radio. So, we want to ensure we're engaging with Kiwi sports fans across a whole range of codes," said Winstanley.

"2020 is going to be a huge year for Radio Sport and Kiwi sports fans. There'll be plenty of attention on this year's Super Rugby Season, and all eyes and ears will be on the new era All Blacks. Then there are the Olympic Games. A big part of next summer will also be Radio Sport's live coverage of the America's Cup. There's plenty to look forward to in 2020," said Winstanley.