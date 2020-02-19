When BJ Watling readies himself behind the stumps to receive Trent Boult's first delivery in the Black Caps' first test against India on Friday, they'll both be under just a tad more pressure than the week before.

One of the Black Caps' most successful combinations will resume their partnership in the first test at the Basin Reserve, after both took part in grassroots matches in order to prepare for the world's No 1 test side.

READ MORE:

• Black Caps regular axed as test squad revealed

• 'Really surprised': Black Caps coach hits back at Jeremy Coney criticism

• Bowled over! Black Caps complete stunning sweep of India

• Devine batting: Kiwi cricket star's incredible world record

While many of their test teammates were playing in ODIs against India, Watling made a rare return to the Hamilton side to play for representative cricket's top prize, the Hawke Cup, while Boult's presence would have been even more surprising for the opposition, as he turned out for the Otumoetai Cadets in Bay of Plenty club cricket.

Advertisement

"From club cricket at Tauranga Domain to test cricket at the Basin – it's a bit of a jump in standard," laughed Boult, who was completing his recovery from a broken hand suffered during the Boxing Day test against Australia in Melbourne.

Trent Boult unleashing a rare forward defence in a rare club appearance. Photo / George Novak

Boult, playing in the same team as brother Jono, made seven while batting at seven as his side made 175, before producing figures of 8-3-19-4 and taking a catch as Lake Taupō were rolled for 66.

"I was pushing in off the long run, I think a couple of clubbies from Taupō really enjoyed that," said Boult.

"I was trying to give it as much as I could, I struggled against some of the batsmen that Taupō had on offer but I was trying to replicate as much intensity as I could, because it was my only chance before the tests.

"I love going back to my club and turning up and giving back to the club a bit."

BJ Watling and Trent Boult will resume their partnership on Friday. Photo / Getty

Watling's local outing had a bit more riding on it, as he helped Hamilton defend the Hawke Cup. Considering the competition, there were some strong sides on show, as Hamilton also called upon former Black Cap Anton Devcich and domestic regulars James Baker, Peter Bocock and Joe Walker, while opponents Hawke's Bay had promising Central Districts youngsters Bayley Wiggins and Christian Leopard, as well as several other fringe CD players.

Taking the keeping gloves, Watling picked up three regulation catches in an expectedly tidy display on a low wicket as Hawke's Bay were rolled for 166, before he made 58 from 103 balls batting at four, picking the gaps efficiently from the Bay spinners.

His innings was ended when he offered an edge to second slip off Bay seamer Jacob Smith (son of Ian), but in a game with plenty of Black Caps links, Watling had already batted for 36.2 overs in adding 132 alongside opener Elliot Santner (brother of Mitchell), who made a career-best 157.

Advertisement

BJ Watling and Elliot Santner celebrate their partnership for Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

From playing at Hamilton East's Galloway Park, where you could hear every cry of "yes", "no" or "waiting" from nearby houses - and where opposition players grumbled about "playing on a rugby field" - to awaiting the vocal Indian fans at the pristine Basin Reserve, Watling is excited to return to keeping at the highest level against the highest calibre of opposition.

"Hopefully the conditions suit our bowlers and we get a bit of swing, that will certainly help our cause," he told D'Arcy Waldegrave on Radio Sport.

"I know the boys will be looking forward to that challenge and hopefully we produce the goods."