Houston Astros pitcher Francis Martes has been suspended for the 2020 season following his second positive test for a performance-enhancing substance under baseball's major league drug program.

Martes tested positive for Boldenone, the commissioner's office said on Tuesday. Boldenone is sold under the brand name Equipose and is an anebolic steroid most commonly used on horses.

A 24-year-old right-hander, Martes is on the Astros' 40-man major league roster but hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2017.

READ MORE:

• Baseball rocked by cheating scandal as Astros GM, manager fired

• Houston has a problem: Baseball world rocked by Astros' 'signgate' cheating claim in 2017 World Series

• Baseball: Houston Astros prospect Nick Tanielu signs with Auckland Tuatara for Australian Baseball League

• Baseball: New York Mets latest MLB club caught in fallout of Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal

Advertisement

He was suspended last March for 80 games following a positive test for Clomiphene, a women's fertility drug that has been used by some athletes to counter the side effects of steroid use.

Martes returned in August and made two starts for the rookie level Gulf Coast Astros and one for Quad Cities of the Class A Midwest League. He was 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in 5 1/3 innings.

Martes' ban isn't quite the Houston-related cheating punishment fans and players have clamored for around baseball. The Astros have been pummeled via the press by opposing teams since opening spring training, with many expressing disappointment that no players were suspended for their sign-stealing scam.

Martes did not have a statement, the players' association said.

"Throughout our system, players are educated through MLB's drug prevention and treatment programs," the Astros said in a statement. "We hope that Francis will learn from this experience moving forward."

Are you happy now? A member of 2017 Astros has been given a full-season suspension— RH reliever Francis Martes. 162-game suspension after testing positive for PEDs. Didn’t pitch in ‘17 postseason. Spent past two seasons in minors. 2-time offender. — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) February 17, 2020

An Astros player has received a suspension.



... for testing positive for PEDs. Francis Martes received a 162-game suspension, MLB announced. — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) February 17, 2020

He is the second player suspended this year under the big league program. Colorado pitcher Justin Lawrence was suspended for 80 games following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT). Lawrence also has yet to make his big league debut.