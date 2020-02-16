Cross-code sports star Sonny Bill Williams is heading back to his new rugby league side after the birth of his fourth child.

The cross-code sports star and wife Alana Williams celebrated the birth of their fourth child Essa last Friday.

The former All Black returned to New Zealand for the birth after making his debut for rugby league side the Toronto Wolfpack.

"First family pic just before I had to leave again," Williams posted on Instagram.

"Left with my wife crying at the door and the kids standing at the gate saying they didn't want me to leave. So grateful for the love I have in my household & the super lady who holds it down," he said in Instagram in a tribute to his wife.

The former All Black took to Instagram on Friday to share the news his wife had given birth after recently returning back to New Zealand from Canada.

In the photo, Williams was holding the child in his arms while dressed in blue scrubs with a red hairnet while donning a large grin.

"Alhamdulillah [praise be to God] Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah," he captioned the post.

"Baby & mum are healthy and well. The stress levels aren't as high 4th time around, but the love we have for this child is the same."

Essa Williams. May the most high bless you to grow up to be a pious, happy, caring & strong willed man. I love you my son. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ly8MM45dRi — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) February 15, 2020

Williams recently relocated to Canada after signing a contract with Super League team the Toronto Wolfpack.

However, he returned to New Zealand for the birth of his fourth child.

And several sports stars have congratulated the Williams family on the latest arrival.

"Congrats bro. Awesome news," wrote All Blacks loose forward Sam Cane.

"Congrats to you and your family bro," said All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor.

Meanwhile, former NRL star Braith Anasta, All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea and former Wallaby flyhalf Quade Cooper posted heart emojis.