Ajaz Patel could be the beneficiary of a test recall to play India when the Black Caps' test squad is named today.

The left-arm orthodox spinner has played seven tests, taking 22 wickets at an average 32.18, where he's helped New Zealand beat Pakistan in a series in the UAE as well as playing in victories against Sri Lanka home and away.

With Will Somerville injured, Todd Astle retiring from the red-ball format and Mitchell Santner struggling for wickets at test level, the Central Districts' bowler's time may have come for the two-test series starting in Wellington on Friday.

READ MORE:

• Cricket: Black Caps complete superb ODI series sweep of India

• Cricket: Black Caps break long list of records in clean sweep over India

• Live cricket updates: Black Caps v India, third ODI

• Cricket: All you need to know ahead of the first Black Caps v India ODI - start time, odds, how to watch, live streaming

Advertisement

Patel last played for the Black Caps in August last year. He has played just two of his seven tests on home soil, in 2018 against Sri Lanka, but failed to take a wicket in more than 40 overs with the ball.

The batting and/or all-rounder back-up in the squad also raises a few questions with this season's debutants Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell in the mix.

Captain Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Trent Boult and Matt Henry should all return to the test squad after recovering from various illnesses and injuries during the 3-0 series defeat in Australia.