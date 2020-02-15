Anyone who thought that Dragon Leap might be below his best at Ellerslie yesterday had those doubts extinguished when the exciting staying talent bolted away with the Group 2 Jamieson Park Avondale Guineas (2100m).

The Lance O'Sullivan and Andrew Scott-trained Pierro gelding missed his preferred Group 1 Vodafone New Zealand Derby (2400m) lead-in run when an elevated temperature on race morning saw him scratched from the Group 2 Waikato Guineas (2000m) last weekend.

Plan B for his Matamata conditioners became yesterday's three-year-old feature where some detractors believed the hiccup in his preparation could see him vulnerable against a line-up that included two of his main Derby rivals in Sherwood Forest and Scorpz.

Dragon Leap answered those critics in emphatic fashion as he dashed away from the other well-favoured pair in the run home after enjoying a perfect trip in transit courtesy of rider Opie Bosson.

Bosson had his mount situated nicely in mid-field before issuing his challenge shortly after entering the home straight. Just as Scorpz and Sherwood Forest set down to fight out the finish, Dragon Leap swept past them both before cruising to the line a length-and-three-quarters to the good of Scorpz, who shaded Sherwood Forest for second.

"It was a great ride from Opie and quite a soft win, so it's a great result," O'Sullivan said.

O'Sullivan is looking forward to the New Zealand Derby in a fortnight and has no qualms about his charge seeing out the 2400m distance of the race.

"Genetics suggest he will [get the distance] but you never know until you try. However, I'm pretty confident he will," he said.

TAB Bookmakers reacted quickly to the win as they tightened him to a $2.20 favourite for the New Zealand Derby in their fixed odds market, ahead of Two Illicit at $2.40.

Meanwhile, lightweight runner Polzeath upset the applecart at Ellerslie yesterday when he took out the Group 2 Joe McDonald Avondale Cup (2400m).

Apprentice jockey Jasmine Fawcett took the initiative from barrier rise as she sent Polzeath forward to nab the trail behind the early pacemakers. In a truly run race, the pair maintained their position against the rail before angling into the clear to hit the front at the 300m.

Polzeath shot clear of the chasing pack, and despite being hotly challenged in the final 50m, had enough in reserve to hold out the fast finishing Platinum Invador, with topweight Etah James nabbing third from pacemaker Masetto.

- NZ Racing Desk