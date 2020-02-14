East Coast racing's biggest fan is once again showing his support for the annual meetings at Wairoa and Gisborne.

Graeme Rogerson, who trains in partnership with wife Debbie and granddaughter Bailey, will line up 24 horses at Gisborne's meeting tomorrow, accounting for more than 30 per cent of the fields.

While Wairoa's meetings have come under threat in recent years, Rogerson is adamant the two courses should remain on the calendar as he believes grassroots racing is vital to New Zealand racing.

"They looked after me many moons ago and now I am in a position where I can help them," Rogerson said.

"It's a great track and a lot of our horses are kicking off there. Twenty or so will stay on down there and we will go on to Wairoa."

Rogerson said the annual meetings are well supported by the local community and those days are a great way to showcase racing.

While Rogerson will have 24 runners tomorrow, he is particularly looking forward to the Gisborne Herald Poverty Bay Cup (1600m) where he will line up More Wonder and Pasabache.

More Wonder heads into the race off the back of a fifth-placing behind Te Akau Shark in the group one BCD Sprint (1400m), but he will have to overcome his large weight of 61.5kg tomorrow.

"More Wonder has a big weight, but he will be competitive. His run in the BCD Sprint was very good against group one horses."

- NZ Racing Desk