Lisa Alexander's record tenure as coach of the Australian netball team will come to an end next month after Netball Australia decided not to renew her contract.

Alexander, who has coached the side for more than eight years, will officially step down as coach of the Diamonds after the bushfire relief charity match in Sydney on March 1.

Under Alexander's watch, the Diamonds have been one of Australia's most successful national teams but last year they lost the World Cup title for the first time in 16 years and also failed to get gold at the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

Netball Australia CEO Marne Fechner praised Alexander's time with the team but said there was an "appetite for change".

"Lisa has had a significant impact on our sport and achieved great things in her time, both on and off the court. She is leaving a great legacy," Fechner said in a statement.

"As we looked to the next high-performance cycle and beyond, there was a consensus and appetite for change heading into 2021.

"The high-performance landscape is ever changing and increasingly competitive and we believe it's in the best interest of the program to open up the role."

Alexander admitted that the decision came as a shock and that she had hoped to continue as coach.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to serve as the Australian Diamonds head coach for the past eight-and-a-half years," Alexander said in the statement.

"I would dearly have loved to continue in the role beyond December 2020, and whilst disappointed with the decision not to renew my contract, I respect the decision of the board to head in a new direction.

"I will not be applying for the position and I wish the athletes, support staff, high performance staff and new coach all the very best for the future and for continued success and excellence for the Australian Diamonds."

Netball Australia will begin their search for the next coach early next month.