England coach Eddie Jones has revealed the reason behind his trash-talking tactics.

The controversial Australian-born coach is widely known for his pre-match psychological ploys.

Just last week, he was labelled arrogant after he talked up England's physicality while questioning a young French team in the Six Nations.

"They can expect absolute brutality from England. We're going out to make sure that they understand what test rugby is," Jones fired.

During last year's Rugby World Cup, Jones made claims his team were spied on during a training run ahead of their World Cup semifinal against the All Blacks in a drama-filled press conference.

England head coach Eddie Jones during round one of the Six Nations. Photo / Photosport

Following England's Six Nations win over Scotland at the weekend, Jones sat down with BBC Sports reporter Sonja Mclaughlan, who asked him straight why he says the things he does.

"Why do you say the things you say?" Mclaughlan asked.

"Well, I'm happy not to. Ok, this is an easy interview," replied Jones.

"No, no. I'm talking about, you know full well what I mean, in terms of some of the punchy quotes that you come out with. Why do you do that? Instead of just playing the straight bat, that you could play?" Mclaughlan persisted.

"Well I'll just play the straight bat now," Jones said, giggling.

After a back and forth battle to unearth the truth, Jones finally opened up.

"I enjoy doing it," he admitted, "It's easy not to say anything. But I think you've got a responsibility to create the theatre of the game, to paint a picture of how you want your players to play and sometimes to a paint a picture to the opposition.

"Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't."

In the most recent case of his controversial pre-match talks, the later proved true.

England were humiliated 24-17 in the Six Nations opener against France in Paris.

France's man of the match, Gregory Alldritt, said his team were actually determined by Jones' comments.

"Eddie was saying that we couldn't manage the brutality of the England team," Alldritt said.

"But when you are a winner, a competitor, you just want to show him that you can manage that.

"We were clearly going to put some fighting spirit out there."

Only time will tell whether or not Jones has another crack at psyching out the competition, with England set to play Ireland later this month.