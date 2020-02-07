The new Highlanders era is off to a grim start after they were stunned in Dunedin by the Sharks.

This was always going to be a challenging campaign for the Highlanders, having lost a heavyweight contingent of experience post World Cup.

Ben Smith, Luke Whitelock, Waisake Naholo, Jackson Hemopo, Tyrel Lomax, Liam Squire, Tom Franklin, Richard Buckman, Matt Faddes and Elliot Dixon have been core figures in recent seasons and replacing them will take time.

It was hoped Tony Brown's return to the coaching team, after his heroics alongside Jamie Joseph with Japan, would offset those departures, somewhat.

But if this 42-20 defeat is any gauge, 2020 could well be a rollercoaster ride for the Highlanders.

The Sharks began their campaign with a home victory over the Bulls last week but in their first match of the season following an opening-round bye, rust was clearly evident from the Highlanders.

Three tries in seven minutes – two claimed by Springboks wing Makazole Mapimpi – gave the Sharks a commanding 27-3 half time lead. The visitors were brilliant on the counter attack when capitalising on frequent Highlanders errors and turnovers.

After regrouping at the break, the Highlanders threatened to spark a second half comeback with tries to Dillon Hunt and Jona Nareki but their scrappy first half performance ultimately proved too much to overturn.

It was a familiar story watching a New Zealand side struggle against rush defence. The Sharks brought suffocating line speed through the midfield which pressured the Highlanders decision-making. While the southerners created enough space on the edges at times, execution was lacking.

Rookie right wing Tima Fainga'anuku had one early chance in space but he was brought down by scrambling Sharks defence and even at that point it was easy to long for the finishing prowess Naholo once provided.

The Josh Ioane experiment at second five-eighth didn't immediately work with the Highlanders lacking punch through the midfield and the one-test All Black's skip passes were almost picked off on several occasions as he attempted to chase the width.

Liam Coltman's wayward lineout throwing didn't help establish a platform and, elsewhere, the Highlanders were guilty of sloppy ball control, particularly in the first spell.

The Sharks found success targeting the air and breakdown, where both backs and forwards were strong over the ball and the Highlanders struggled to move the big South African bodies.

Powerful Hawke's Bay No 8 Marino Mikaele Tu'u was one of few bright sparks for the locals with several telling carries.

Livewire left wing Nareki's jinking feet shone out at times and while their lineout struggled, the Highlanders scrum gained dominant penalties.

The second half was barely underway when a streaker decided he had seen enough.

Other than tries to Hunt and Nareki, the Highlanders also struck late through Michael Collins after a brilliant piece of work on the touchline from Wellington loose forward Teariki Ben-Nicholas, who finished the match on the wing.

The Sharks, though, finished as they started by latching on to mistakes from the Highlanders with fullback Aphelele Fassi claiming a double to maintain the South Africans' unbeaten start to the year and seal a dominant bonus point victory.

There's plenty for the Highlanders to ponder ahead of a tough trip to Canberra next week.