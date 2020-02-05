There was no respite for absent coach Gary Stead after the Black Caps' amazing ODI victory over India in Hamilton.

Former captain Jeremy Coney made headlines around the world on Wednesday after he suggested Stead might be better off working in a hardware store if he needed more family time. And Coney all but accused Stead of desertion.

New Zealand Cricket has defended Stead by claiming it ordered the coach to have a break during the glamour ODI series against India.

But radio commentator Coney doubled down on his criticism, after the Black Caps successfully chased a huge target of 348 at Seddon Park.

"Well done New Zealand," Coney reckoned after the four-wicket win.

"I suppose I should apologise to Gary Stead. Look, you're in the good place mate, you just stay away, you stay away because this is a winning side."

After eight consecutive test and T20 losses to Australia and India, Stead took "pre-planned leave".

Many fans slammed the move and Coney sent the issue into orbit with his stunning and humorous attack on the coach during an interview with the Radio Sport Breakfast.

India's Virat Kohli runs out Colin de Grandhomme in the Black Caps' dramatic run-chase in the first ODI in Hamilton. Photo / Photosport

Coney pointed out that the staff and players were given family time in and around the disastrous three-test series in Australia, there were long breaks coming up, and New Zealand faced much weaker opposition later this year.

Chief executive David White said NZC made the decision six months ago, and Stead had reluctantly agreed.

"Player and support staff workload is a big issue in international cricket. We lost our last coach Mike Hesson to workload issues," White said.

"We want to make this role sustainable going forward and that's why Gary is having a week off.

"Of any sport in New Zealand, cricket has the most demands for time. These guys are away from home for a long time and we must manage their workload.

"Gary has always been a reluctant coach to have a break. The man works very, very hard."