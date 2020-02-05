Rugby Australia could find themselves in unfamiliar territory with Fox Sports ready to walk away from a 25-year broadcasting partnership.

The relationship has been in place since the game turned professional and the most recent deal, signed in 2015 and ending at the end of this year, was worth NZ$297 million and gave Rugby Australia NZ$59 million.

However, the Daily Telegraph reports discussions about extending the long-standing partnership between the two parties came to a halt this week, putting additional pressure on the struggling code.

Should Fox be well and truly out, Rugby Australia would likely look to sign a deal with Ten and Optus, who would show Super Rugby on subscription, the Telegraph reports.

Rugby Australia is expected to take its package to the open market within a fortnight.

"Rugby Australia's preparations for the next five year rights period have led to a key focus on creating alignment across the rugby competitions in Australia," a spokesman said.

"Our strategy is to provide an integrated whole of rugby presentation to our fans and, importantly, we are confident that there is real interest from the market in this content."

New Zealand and South Africa confirmed their respective broadcasting partnerships through 2025 last year.

Australian Rugby CEO Raelene Castle. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Rugby signed back on with Sky in a deal which will see All Blacks tests (excluding the World Cup), Super Rugby matches, Mitre10 Cup and other domestic competitions televised on the platform. NZR became a five per cent shareholder in the company as part of the deal.

Australia failed to do so follow suit, with Rugby Australia boss Raelene Castle knocking back Fox's original offer.

Fox has indicated it would be moving on from rugby, sacking highly respected rugby commentator Nick McArdle and former Wallaby Drew Mitchell from their roster as well as cutting their weekly rugby show.

The Telegraph reports the first round matches averaged just 33,000 viewers last weekend, down 19 per cent on round one last year and more worryingly, games with Australian teams were down 35 per cent.