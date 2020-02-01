All the action from the Hurricanes' first match of the Super Rugby season, against the Stormers in South Africa.

‌

If it wasn't already evident, this has the makings of a very difficult season for their new Hurricanes head coach Jason Holland, a man who got the gig after former boss John Plumtree was appointed one of new All Blacks coach Ian Foster's assistants.

It was always going to be that way once Beauden Barrett announced he was joining the Blues but loose forward Ardie Savea's injury is a massive blow and the opening two matches in South Africa and Argentina a week apart could hardly have been more challenging.

One victory from those two would have to be considered a fair return and while the Hurricanes have it a little easier when they are back in New Zealand; the Sharks in Wellington and Sunwolves in Napier, they then go on a run of three derbies against the Blues, Chiefs and Crusaders.

Advertisement

The first few rounds are likely to be played out in blazing summer heat – but that's likely to be relatively kind compared with what is Holland's baptism of fire.

Pre-season matches count for little as far as results go but should the skids go under their season it will be very difficult to pull it back without an experienced driver at No 10.

"We need to be more efficient around our carry and our cleanout and our breakdown," Holland told reporters in Ashburton after his side let slip a 12-0 lead against the Crusaders.

"That's a big area around us getting momentum and being able to play. The Crusaders slowed our ball down a lot today. That's a little bit around our attacking shape and what we do there and just around a bit of mongrel at the breakdown."