On Tuesday Roger Federer reminded us, once again, of why we all love sport.

Well, most of us.

There was a time, not so long ago, when sport, in its traditional form, was meant to be becoming a little bit irrelevant.

With all kinds of technology, fancy computer games and virtual reality at our fingertips, who would be interested in watching men or women hit a furry yellow ball, chase a pigskin round a field or kick a football?

It was all a bit old fashioned, and would gradually be superseded by other more exciting pursuits, so the theory went.

But sport, with its unscripted, unparalleled human drama, will never go out of fashion.

Look at Federer.

Even non-tennis fans would have been enthralled by the spectacle on Tuesday at the Australian Open, as the 38-year-old pulled off one of the most remarkable performances of his career - the 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6(8), 6-3 win over American Tennys Sandgren.

Roger Federer serves in his Australian Open quarter-final match against Tennys Sandgren. Photo / Getty Images

On seven occasions Federer was one mistimed shot, one error, one poor piece of judgement away from exiting the tournament.

But for each moment, he found an answer, saving seven match points across the fourth set, before coming back to win.

And that was despite struggling with an injury for much of the match, which required medical attention and a timeout.

"Got to get lucky some times, I tell you that," Federer said in the post match television interview. "Those seven match points I wasn't under control. I was hoping he was not going to smash the winner. He played his match. I got incredibly lucky. As the match went on, I started to play again. I don't deserve this one, but I'm standing here and I'm very, very happy."

Federer's a tennis genius, but he's also got plenty of guts and grit.

Ten times across his career he has come back from two sets down to win in five, and once before he saved seven match points before going on to win, though it wasn't on the big stage of a Grand Slam.

Most tend to focus on Federer's finesse, but he's also a fighter.

"I only believe it's over once I shake the hand of the opponent," was how he explained his match set.

His legacy is also assured, as the greatest player to hold a racquet.

Roger Federer of Switzerland looks on as he wins the match against Tennys Sandgren of the USA during quarterfinals of the Australian Open Tennis at Melbourne Park Tennis Centre

Rafa Nadal could equal Federer's tally of 20 Grand Slams by the end of this week, if he lifts the Norman Brookes trophy, and Novak Djokovic (16) is not that far away.

The 33-year-old Nadal has some time on his side, while Djokovic (32) might set all kinds of new slam records, if he continues his prolific rate of the last five years (nine major titles from 11 finals since 2015).

But no one can match Federer's mix of magic and mastery on court, with charisma and charm off it, while his record of never having retired hurt, in a career that encompasses 1,512 professional matches (not including Davis Cup or Olympics) only adds special lustre to the legend.